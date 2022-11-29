Christon scores 15, Grambling downs Dartmouth 73-49

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cameron Christon's 15 points helped Grambling defeat Dartmouth 73-49 on Monday night.

Christon added seven rebounds for the Tigers (4-3). Virshon Cotton scored 15 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Carte'Are Gordon shot 5 of 12 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Ryan Cornish led the way for the Big Green (2-5) with 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.