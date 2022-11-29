Apple, Hess fall; Wynn Resorts, Shopify rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $3.27 to $78.20.
The Chinese gambling haven of Macao tentatively renewed the casino operator's license, along with several others.
Apple Inc., down $3.89 to $144.22.
Wall Street is worried that protests and lockdowns in China could continue hurting iPhone production.
Taboola.com Ltd., up 80 cents to $2.64.
Yahoo took a 25% stake in the advertising company as part of a 30-year commercial agreement.
Axsome Therapeutics Inc., up $17.92 to $74.74.
The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on a study for a potential Alzheimer’s disease drug.
Shopify Inc., up $1.24 to $38.03.
The cloud-based commerce company reported strong sales from merchants on Black Friday.
Univar Solutions Inc., up $1.39 to $32.39.
The specialty chemicals company and Germany’s Brenntag are in discussions over a potential deal.
Progyny Inc., up $2.54 to $36.92.
The fertility manager raised its revenue forecasts following the resumption in deliveries of the fertility medication Menopur.
Hess Corp., down $5.24 to $139.52.
Energy stocks slipped along with falling natural gas prices.