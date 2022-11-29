Alexa
World Golf Ranking

By Associated Press
2022/11/29 04:01
Through Nov. 27

1. Rory McIlroy 9.19
2. Scottie Scheffler 8.82
3. Cameron Smith 8.10
4. Patrick Cantlay 7.81
5. Jon Rahm 7.11
6. Xander Schauffele 6.63
7. Will Zalatoris 6.09
8. Justin Thomas 5.71
9. Matt Fitzpatrick 5.58
10. Collin Morikawa 5.31
11. Tony Finau 5.08
12. Viktor Hovland 5.07
13. Sam Burns 4.90
14. Jordan Spieth 4.89
15. Joohyung Kim 4.46
16. Max Homa 4.14
17. Billy Horschel 4.03
18. Cameron Young 4.02
19. Hideki Matsuyama 3.84
20. Shane Lowry 3.80
21. Sungjae Im 3.75
22. Joaquin Niemann 3.54
23. Tommy Fleetwood 3.16
24. Brian Harman 3.13
25. Tyrrell Hatton 2.96
26. Keegan Bradley 2.93
27. Ryan Fox 2.86
28. Seamus Power 2.84
29. Sepp Straka 2.78
30. Abraham Ancer 2.73
31. Kevin Kisner 2.72
32. Russell Henley 2.68
33. Corey Conners 2.60
34. Aaron Wise 2.57
35. Tom Hoge 2.53
36. Adam Scott 2.52
37. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 2.52
38. Dustin Johnson 2.46
39. Thomas Pieters 2.45
40. Talor Gooch 2.44
41. Alex Noren 2.42
42. Kurt Kitayama 2.30
43. Sahith Theegala 2.28
44. Guillermo Mito Pereira 2.27
45. Harold Varner III 2.25
46. Jason Kokrak 2.20
47. Kevin Na 2.19
48. Brooks Koepka 2.17
49. Daniel Berger 2.12
50. Louis Oosthuizen 2.12