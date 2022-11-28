Alexa
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup

By ANNE M. PETERSON , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/11/28 23:07
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Mohammed Kudus scored twice, including the go-ahead goal after South Korea evened the match in the second half, and Ghana staved off elimination at the World Cup with a 3-2 victory on Monday.

Mohammed Salisu also scored for the Black Stars, who lost their opening match against Portugal and were in need of points for a chance to reach the knockout round in Qatar.

Down 2-0, Cho Geu-sung scored both of South Korea's goals about three minutes apart early in the second half to even the game at 2-2.

South Korea forward Son Heung-min remained without a goal in Qatar. The Tottenham forward wore a mask to protect a broken left eye socket he sustained in a Champions League game against Marseille earlier this month.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports