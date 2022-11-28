NFL Glance

All Times EST
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|309
|199
|Miami
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|282
|256
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|230
|196
|New England
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|239
|202
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|209
|205
|Indianapolis
|4
|6
|1
|.409
|173
|220
|Jacksonville
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|244
|232
|Houston
|1
|9
|1
|.136
|174
|260
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|275
|227
|Cincinnati
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|285
|231
|Cleveland
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|263
|286
|Pittsburgh
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|170
|244
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|326
|243
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|252
|282
|Las Vegas
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|265
|276
|Denver
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|157
|194
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|10
|1
|0
|.909
|303
|216
|Dallas
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|279
|187
|N.Y. Giants
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|225
|232
|Washington
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|233
|236
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|200
|203
|Atlanta
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|272
|293
|Carolina
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|230
|266
|New Orleans
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|249
|280
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|262
|257
|Detroit
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|275
|310
|Green Bay
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|235
|283
|Chicago
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|251
|305
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|249
|173
|Seattle
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|291
|281
|Arizona
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|264
|321
|L.A. Rams
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|178
|253
___
Buffalo 28, Detroit 25
Dallas 28, N.Y. Giants 20
Minnesota 33, New England 26
Carolina 23, Denver 10
Cincinnati 20, Tennessee 16
Cleveland 23, Tampa Bay 17, OT
Jacksonville 28, Baltimore 27
Miami 30, Houston 15
N.Y. Jets 31, Chicago 10
Washington 19, Atlanta 13
L.A. Chargers 25, Arizona 24
Las Vegas 40, Seattle 34, OT
Kansas City 26, L.A. Rams 10
San Francisco 13, New Orleans 0
Philadelphia 40, Green Bay 33
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.
Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.
Denver at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Arizona, Carolina
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.