Beta Carotene Market Size Is Forecast To Top USD 647 Mn By 2032 And Exhibiting A Remarkable 6.9% CAGR Between 2021 & 2031

Expected Growth: The global Beta Carotene market size reached a valuation of USD 337.7 Mn in 2022. The expanding demand for essential vitamin with health benefits are projected to be the market’s primary growth driver. The overall sales of Beta Carotene Market products are projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.9% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around USD 647 Mn by the end of 2032.

Beta-carotenes, which are naturally occurring chemicals, are responsible for various plants’ reddish-yellow coloring. Beta-carotenes can be used as food coloring in a variety of food processing industries, including beverages, confectionaries and packed foods. In order to meet the growing demand for colorants in different industries, beta-carotenes can be sourced from animals and plants in large quantities. Beta-carotenes have high levels of antioxidant nutrients. This has led to significant demand for them in pharmaceuticals as well as dietary supplements. Beta-carotenes, a naturally occurring retinol are converted to vitamin A during digestion. This is why beta-carotenes are becoming more popular in feed processing and functional foods as a binding agent. Beta-carotenes are also used in cosmetics, both natural and synthetic, due to their high levels of vitamin A and antioxidants. The market for beta-carotene is expected to grow in volume and value due to rising demand and augmenting applications.

DSM

DSM

BASF

Allied Bictech

Chr Hansen

LYCORED

FMC Corporation

DDW

Zhejiang Medicine

HJ-Rise International

Zixin

Wuhan Stars

Natural Product Extraction

Chemical Synthesis

Fermentation Method

Food and Beverages

Feed Supplement

Cosmetic Additives

Drug and Health Products

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

– Middle East & Africa

