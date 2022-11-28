IC Packaging Market Expanding At A CAGR Of 3.12%, Reaching USD 49.42 Billion By 2028

Research Viewpoint on IC Packaging Market Outlook:

Expected Growth: The global IC Packaging market Size is USD 39.60 Billion In 2022 and Is Projected To Touch USD 49.42 Billion By 2028, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 3.12%.

IC Packaging is the process of integrating a semiconductor device (e.g., an integrated circuit, packaged IC) with its supporting passive parts into a physical container. In the final stage of electronics manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging is where the semiconductor block is enclosed in a container that resists corrosion and physical damage. The “package”, also known as the casing, houses the electrical contacts that link the gadget to a circuit board. This is called packaging in the integrated circuit world. The terms used to describe semiconductor device assembly are assembly, encapsulation and sealing. Once the integrated circuit has been packaged, it can be tested.

Electronic packaging is often confused with this phrase. It involves interconnecting integrated circuits and other components into printed circuit boards.

Specific manufacturing

ASE

Amkor

SPIL

STATS ChipPac

Powertech Technology

J-devices

UTAC

JECT

ChipMOS

Chipbond

Market segmentation:

Different types of IC Packaging market.

DIP

SOP

QFP

QFN

BGA

CSP

LGA

WLP

FC

Common uses for IC Packaging Market: The range of applications for which these IC Packaging are used

CIS

MEMS

The geographic regions in this report are segmented into several key areas for production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share. The IC Packaging growth for this region between 2022 and 2032 (prevision), will be covered

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

– Middle East & Africa

