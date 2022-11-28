Aerospace Foam Market Size is Expected to Reach Around USD 5,756.03 Mn by 2030 | CAGR 6.4% from 2022 to 2030

Research Viewpoint on Aerospace Foam Market Outlook:

Expected Growth: The Aerospace Foam Market size was valued at USD 3,286.03 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5,756.03 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Foams can be used in a wide range of industries. Low-density cellular structures, such as foams, are used primarily for vibration damping, cushioning, insulation, and packaging purposes. Aerospace foams are materials with low density and cellular structure that serve as vibration dampeners, insulation and cushioning. There are many types of foam available, including polyethylene, polyurethane and ceramic. It provides features like heat resistance, durability and tensile strength. There are many types of foams that can be used in aerospace applications, including polyethylene foam and polyurethane foam. It is used in many parts of aircraft, including roofs, headrests and gaskets to seal.

Specific manufacturing

Recticel

General Plastics

Evonik

BASF

Armacell

SABIC

Rogers

DOW

FoamPartner

Zotefoams

NCFI Polyurethanes

UFP Technologies

Polyurethane Foam

Polyethylene Foam

Melamine Foam

Interior

Aero Structure

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

– Middle East & Africa

