Taiwan single mother indicted for abandoning daughter who starved to death

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taoyuan City woman surnamed Wang (王) was indicted on Monday (Nov. 28) for leaving her 1-year-old daughter alone at home for three days when she went on a trip seven years ago, which caused the baby to die.

The Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office issued a press release on Monday, stating the defendant raised her daughter, born in October 2015, as a single mother. Wang often fed her daughter milk before going out and left the baby at home alone until she came back from work.

The infant was malnourished, which hampered her physical and mental development. The single mother went on two three-day trips in October and November 2016, leaving her baby home alone unattended and without food and water both times, according to the release.

After the defendant returned home from the second trip on Nov. 20, she found that the baby was not breathing, but she did not report the incident. The prosecutors charged Wang with maltreating a minor and impairing their mental and physical health, as well as abandoning the child, which resulted in death.

The case came to light because the infant had never received COVID-19 vaccines, which caused the authorities to investigate her whereabouts.