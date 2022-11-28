Mercury to drop in Taiwan starting Wednesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While the weather will remain stable and sunny for Tuesday (Nov. 29), temperatures will drop starting Wednesday (Nov. 30) as seasonal northeasterly winds strengthen.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), the weather on Tuesday during the day will be similar to Monday, with sunny skies, warm temperatures reaching over 30 degrees Celsius and sporadic rain in east Taiwan. However, after night falls, a front will pass and bring cold air southward, affecting winds, temperatures, and precipitation around Taiwan.

On Tuesday evening, wind will start blowing from the north and gain strength. Meanwhile, the sky will become overcast with sporadic rain as humidity accumulates north of Taoyuan and in the east.

However, temperatures will not drop noticeably until Wednesday, reaching the lowest point on Wednesday evening and early Thursday (Dec. 1) morning.

In north Taiwan, high temperatures will drop to around 20 C while lows will be at around 16 C or lower. The CWB described the overall weather as “gloomy, rainy, wet, and cold.”

In central Taiwan, highs will drop to between 24 and 26 C, and in south Taiwan 26 and 28 C. Lows in both areas will be around 18-19 C, making the weather “cool to cold.”

In terms of rain, the north coast, mountainous areas in the greater Taipei region, and northeast Taiwan will see the most continuous rain, while other parts of north and east Taiwan will see sporadic rain. Cloudy to sunny weather is predicted for other parts of the country, though on Thursday, central Taiwan may see sporadic rain, too.

The CWB expects the northeast monsoon to weaken by the weekend, bringing temperatures slightly back up in north and east Taiwan, which will still see sporadic rain. By Monday (Dec. 5), the northeast monsoon will gain strength again, lowering temperatures in north and east Taiwan.