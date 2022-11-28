Tigerair Taiwan's 2023 summer flights to go on sale early December

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tigerair Taiwan announced on Monday (Nov. 28) that flights from its 2023 summer schedule will start selling from Thursday (Dec. 1), and two waves of early bird promotions will be launched in the first week of December.

Tigerair Taiwan issued a press release Monday stating that it is optimistic about the anticipated travel wave after the reopening of international borders. The airline said all tickets on sale during the two early bird promotions are for flights scheduled to take place between March 26 and Oct. 28 of next year. All the following ticket listings for the promotions are pre-tax one-way tickets:

Time of ticket sale for the first promotion: from 10 a.m. on Thursday (Dec. 1) to 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

Flight routes for the first promotion: Taoyuan to Fukuoka, Kaohsiung to Fukuoka, Taoyuan to Nagoya, and Kaohsiung to Nagoya, starting at NT$1,699 (US$54.37); Taoyuan to Tokyo Narita, Kaohsiung to Tokyo Narita, and Taoyuan to Tokyo Haneda, starting at NT$1,799.

Time of ticket sale for the second promotion: from 10 a.m. on Oct. 5 to 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Flight routes for the second promotion: Taoyuan to Seoul Incheon, Taoyuan to Daegu, starting at NT$1,099; Taoyuan to Busan starting at NT$ 1,199; Taoyuan to Jeju Island, starting at NT$1,499; Taoyuan to Okinawa Naha, starting at NT$1,599; Taoyuan to Osaka Kansai, Kaohsiung to Osaka Kansai, starting at NT$1,799.

For more promotional information, visit the event website. For information about other routes and flights which are not included in the two promotions, visit the airline’s website, or join their Facebook fan page.