CNG Tank Market Expectations & Grow By Almost USD 2.9 billion by 2031 At 5.10% CAGR from 2022 to 2031: Market.us

Research Viewpoint on CNG Tank Market Outlook:

The Global CNG Tanks Market was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.10% from 2022 to 2031

CNG tanks, also known as compressed natural gas tanks, are high-pressure cylinders that contain CNG gas. CNG gas is compressed to a high-pressure cylinder at 250 bar. These tanks are used to store CNG gas in vehicles. The share of natural gas has increased dramatically in recent years. Because of its affordability and environmental friendliness, compressed natural gas (CNG), is widely used in vehicle transport vehicles. The market is also supported by government policies that support green energy vehicles, and increased awareness about natural gas-powered vehicles. The growth of CNG tanks is positively impacted by the increase in the production of natural-gas-powered vehicles, innovations in hybrid-powered cars, and increased demand for lightweight storage solutions.

Faber Industrie

Hexagon Composites ASA

Luxfer Gas Cylinder

Beijing Tianhai Industry

Worthington Cylinders GmbH

Quantum Fuel System Technologies

Everest Kanto Cylinder

Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment

FIBA Technologies

Glass Fiber Composite Material

Carbon Fiber Composite

Metal

Shipping

Land Transportation

The geographic regions in this report are segmented into several key areas for production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share. The CNG Tank growth for this region between 2022 and 2032 (prevision), will be covered

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

– Middle East & Africa

1. The CNG Tank market’s value is analyzed according to the key region

2. To analyze the market for trends, future expansion and their stake in the entire sector.

3. (2015-2020) Historic data analysis and forecast period analysis (2022-2032) are the information covered by reports.

4. The report is full of information on the region, the major players there now and what has changed recently. It’s also about different types of products, applications, and other background information.

