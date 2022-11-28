Taiwan stocks decline after midterm election, expected to bounce back

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) defeat in the midterm polls over the weekend, stocks have moved down in Taiwan.

The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) fell by 1.5%, or 221.64 points. However, this could be viewed in the context of a wider decline across the region and was partly caused by febrile protests in China against zero COVID and as a reaction to a deadly apartment fire in Urumqi.

An analyst quoted by Bloomberg, Li Fang-kuo, chairman of President Capital Management in Taipei, said the slide was likely temporary and, “We are still positive on the outlook of stocks as TAIEX usually rises in December.”

Previously, the expectation of slower global interest rate hikes had seen foreign investors returning to the Taiwan market. Net inflows into the island nation’s stocks were US$5.73 billion (NT$177.4 billion) on Thursday, the most since 2007.

Meanwhile, CNA was reporting that the nine-in-one elections may have been bad for the DPP, but international investors were just as concerned about the semiconductor industry.

“After the nine-in-one local government elections were held on the weekend, many investors shifted their attention back to the fundamentals," Concord Capital Management analyst Lu Chin-wei was quoted as saying.

"Worries have reemerged over inventory adjustments in the global semiconductor industry with many investors punishing large tech stocks throughout the session today."