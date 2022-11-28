Shanghai man arrested while protesting with flowers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video surfaced on Sunday (Nov. 27) showing a man being arrested in Shanghai while holding flowers and trying to rally a group of protestors.

At 3 p.m. on Sunday, a man began pacing on a crosswalk at the intersection of Urumqi Road and Anfu Road in Shanghai while holding a bouquet of flowers, reported the Great Translation Movement. In video of the incident, the man is only able to make a few comments before being whisked away by police and suspected plainclothes officers.

The video starts with the man walking across a zebra crossing with his bouquet of flowers. He shouts that the Chinese need to be "braver."

He then asks, "Have I broken any laws by carrying flowers?" A police officer signals for him to keep moving and he does so while taking off his mask and stressing that he's done nothing wrong.

He claims that the police don't dare arrest him and he calls on the Chinese to be braver. A crowd that has gathered on the street can then be heard clapping with approval.

The man then declares: "Everyone, the country has slaughtered so many people. They now have no wives or jobs. We don't have to be afraid. What's there to fear?" The video then cuts to him saying "We all know a person who died. Am I right?"

Many people then shouted "right!" in response. The flower-wielding protester was then swarmed by police and a man in a gray jacket who netizens allege is a plainclothes police officer.

As the officers drag the man towards a squad car, the crowd roars in disapproval and some clash with police as they try to rescue him. The video closes with the man refusing to enter the squad car and members of the crowd shouting for the police to release him.