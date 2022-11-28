Alexa
Over 50 Chinese universities take part in 'A4 Revolution'

Tsinghua University, Peking University, Fudan University, and Renmin University among schools with student protests

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/28 17:41
Students protesting at Tsinghua University. (YouTube, Zecheng Show screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Students at over 50 universities, including Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping's (習近平) alma mater Tsinghua University, have taken part in what has become known as the "A4 Revolution" (白紙革命), a protest against censorship and restrictive government policies.

A fire broke out in a residential apartment tower in Urumqi, Xinjiang on Nov. 24, officially killing 10 and injuring nine. However, many Chinese suspect that the true number of deaths is far higher, and that the lives were lost due to COVID restrictions that prevented residents from fleeing the flames.

As a way to protest the government's response to the fire, protesters in China have started to hold up blank pieces of paper to express their discontent while not making them subject to as much legal jeopardy as there is nothing technically written on the placards. From Friday to Sunday (Nov. 25-27), students at over 50 universities held demonstrations as part of the "A4 Revolution," named after the size of white paper they are holding up as an act of defiance.

The students are reportedly demonstrating against zero-COVID lockdowns, for freedom of expression, and to express their solidarity with the victims of the Urumqi Fire. Vivian Wu, former head of the BBC Hong Kong Bureau and editor of Initium Media, on Sunday shared an image compiled by Chinese netizens that shows 51 universities where protests were held.

The universities on the list include top schools such as Fudan University, Shanghai University, Shanghai Jiaotong University, and Renmin University, the latter of which is the first university founded by the Chinese Communist Party. Not on the list was Tsinghua University, where students were seen on Sunday chanting "freedom of expression, democracy, and rule of law."

Also not listed was Peking University, where a large group of students was seen singing "The Internationale" during a protest against COVID restrictions. In addition, a student was taken away by authorities after holding up a white piece of paper and shouted "give me freedom or give me death" as he was whisked away.
Chinese students
Chinese student protests
Chinese dissidents
A4 Revolution

