Taiwan night market stall suspended for charging NT$5,200 for balloon shooting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A night market’s management committee in Tainan on Saturday (Nov. 26) suspended a stall for one month after the owner tried to charge a couple NT$5,200 (US$166) for playing a game of balloon shooting.

A customer took to Facebook to report that she and her boyfriend had been playing the game at Garden Night Market on Nov. 20 and that after they finished, the stall owner charged them NT$5,200. After the couple complained, the owner asked for NT$2,600, which they paid for with a bank transfer.

In her post, she said that they felt deceived because the stall owner did not explain the rules of the game clearly and kept getting them to play more.

The couple said they made the post to warn other people.

Garden Night Market, which has more than 500 stalls, is a well-known night market. After the Tainan City Government caught wind of the incident, they went on Thursday night to inspect the stall, CNA reported.

They found that the stall owner had four balloon shooting stalls at the night market and that the rules for the games were unclear. The owner was asked by the agencies to improve within a period of time or face a fine between NT$60,000 and NT$1.5 million for each violation based on the Consumer Protection Act.

The night market’s management committee took to Facebook on Saturday to announce that the city’s Market Administration Office, which took part in the earlier inspection of the stall, had confirmed that the stall did not clearly specify the rules of the game or the cost. The management committee said that the stall owner had seriously damaged the image of the night market.

The committee decided to suspend the stall’s operations from Nov. 26 to Dec. 25 and will forfeit the owner’s right to operate at the night market if a similar incident happens in the future.