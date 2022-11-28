Alexa
Giroux scores on OT breakaway, Senators beat Kings 3-2

By DAN GREENSPAN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/11/28 14:36
Ottawa Senators celebrate a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period in an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Los Angeles. (...
Ottawa Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic causes Los Angeles Kings center Blake Lizotte to fall during the second period in an NHL hockey game Sunday,...
Los Angeles Kings right wing Arthur Kaliyev is congratulated by Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senato...
Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk scores a goal against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick while Kings center Blake Lizotte watches dur...
Los Angeles Kings left wing Trevor Moore and Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson vie for the puck during the second period in an NHL hockey game...
Ottawa Senators right wing Alex DeBrincat shoots on Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick, who turned it away during the first period in an NHL ...
Ottawa Senators goalie Cam Talbot, right, stops a shot by Anaheim Ducks forward Max Jones during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 2...
Ottawa Senators goalie Cam Talbot, right, congratulated by forward Drake Batherson after defeating the Anaheim Ducks in an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Claude Giroux scored on a breakaway 20 seconds into overtime, Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist and the Ottawa Senators beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Sunday night.

Alex DeBrincat had a power-play goal, Cam Talbot made 25 saves and the Senators won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak in late October.

Arthur Kaliyev scored two power-play goals for the Kings, winners of just one of their past five games. Jonathan Quick allowed three goals on 39 shots, and Phillip Danault had two assists.

Giroux waited out Quick for his ninth goal on the breakaway set up by Tim Stutzle’s stretch pass. Stutzle’s had two assists, while Giroux had an assist for his fifth multipoint game of the season.

The power play became a factor in the second period, with Kaliyev striking twice with the man advantage to tie it. His first came midway through the period, but DeBrincat had his own power-play goal less than two minutes later to give the Senators a 2-1 lead.

Kaliyev then unleashed a blistering wrist shot from the right circle to tie it with 2:25 left in the middle period. It was his first career game with multiple power-play goals, and his six tallies on special teams leads Los Angeles.

Tkachuk’s 99th career goal was the only scoring of the first period. He jammed the puck in at the near post after Thomas Chabot’s shot deflected wide and caromed off the boards to put Ottawa up 1-0 at 4:55.

It was Tkachuk’s second straight game with a goal.

Chabot picked up his second assist in two games in his return from a concussion. He missed five games because of the injury sustained Nov. 12 against Philadelphia.

WORTH NOTING

Kings F Gabe Vilardi, the team’s leading scorer with 11 goals, did not play because of an upper-body injury. He is day to day.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

Kings: Host Seattle on Tuesday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports