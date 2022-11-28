Global Natural Maltol Potential Growth And Worldwide Driving Factors

Natural Maltol Market Forecast Analysis:

Maltol is a natural organic compound that is classified as a heterocyclic carboxylic acid. It was first isolated in 1892 by the French chemist Paul Demian. The structure of maltol consists of a six-membered ring with three carbon atoms and three oxygen atoms. The compound occurs naturally in roasted malt, where it contributes to the flavour of the malt. It is also found in the smoke of burning wood and in the essential oils of some plants.

Natural Maltol Market Overview

Maltol is a natural and artificial flavour enhancer that has a sweet, caramel-like taste. It is used in a wide variety of food and beverage products, as well as in cosmetics and fragrances. The global natural maltol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2032. The growing demand for food and beverage products with enhanced flavours is the major factor driving the growth of the natural maltol market.

Natural Maltol Market Scope And Segmentation

The Global Natural Maltol Market Analysis to 2032 is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Natural Maltol market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Natural Maltol market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Global Natural Maltol Industry Segmentation by Type:

≥98.5% ≥99.0%

Global Natural Maltol Market Segmentation By Application:

Confections & Desserts Beverage Cosmetics Pharmaceuticals Tobacco

Market By Region

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

Natural Maltol Business Major Players Are:

Anhui Jinhe Industrial Beijing Tianlihai Chemical Zhejiang NHU Co. Zhaoqing Perfumery Asia Aroma Xiamen Oamic Biotech Advanced Biotech Aurochemicals Moellhausen S.p.A. Huangshan Kehong Bio-Flavor Berje

