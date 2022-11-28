Air Cushion Packaging Market growing at a (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027

Astute Analytica has released new research on the worldwide Air Cushion Packaging Market that provides a thorough explanation of a number of market analysis techniques, including SWOT analysis and five-point analysis. The market report also includes an in-depth analysis of several growth plans and initiatives to broaden the business’s horizons on a regional and international scale. It gives readers a thorough explanation of all the market difficulties and development prospects related to the industry.

The complete market is shown, with a focus on the size, manufacturing value, loss/profit, supply/demand, import/export, and scope of the market. It also includes details on strategic alliances. A thorough investigation based on market segmentation will help to advance firm growth.

The Global Air Cushion Packaging Market growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.

Regional Analysis:

The United States garnered the highest share in the consumer goods sector, followed by China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, and other developed and developing countries, and are forecast to have substantial growth over the upcoming years.

In 2020, China held dominance in the online retail sales sector. As the contactless economy grew in response to the COVID-19 epidemic, the country’s e-commerce advantage grew further as digital services like remote education and healthcare became more accessible and new sales channels became essential. The rise in living conditions among Chinese consumers led to a shift toward development-oriented consumption rather than necessity-based purchasing. As a result, life services have swiftly become popular among consumers.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic changed how people buy and wreaked havoc on the market. Cleaning supplies, shelf-stable food, beverages, and toilet paper became scarce in certain nations. Furthermore, the function of sustainability is becoming increasingly important in the consumer goods sector; there is a growing desire for more sustainable and ethically manufactured products across the board.

However, the industry’s fundamentals and stock market performance have deteriorated. In terms of economic profit contribution, several players began to pull ahead of the pack. The US market before COVID-19, for example, is instructive. In the United States, specific brands (with more than $750 million in revenue) lost volume at a pace of 1.5%. Small brands increased by 1.7%, while private labels increased by 4.3%.

Major Key Players in the Air Cushion Packaging Market are:

Sealed Air Corp

Abriso N.V.

Shandong Xinniu

Pregis

3G Packaging Corp.

Atlantic Packaging

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the Air Cushion Packaging Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Segmentation Overview

By Form

Air Tubes

Air Bubble

Air Pillows

Air Bags

By Function

Void Fill

Blocking & Bracing

Wrapping

Edge Protection

Cushioning

Others

By Color

Green

White

Blue

By End-User

Consumer Electronics

E-commerce

FMCG Manufacturing

Home Furnishing

Logistics (Transport, Shipping, and Warehousing)

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Retail

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Rest of ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



