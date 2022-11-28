False Eyelashes Market will record a (CAGR) of 7% during the study period from 2021-2027

Astute Analytica has released new research on the worldwide False Eyelashes Market that provides a thorough explanation of a number of market analysis techniques, including SWOT analysis and five-point analysis. The market report also includes an in-depth analysis of several growth plans and initiatives to broaden the business’s horizons on a regional and international scale. It gives readers a thorough explanation of all the market difficulties and development prospects related to the industry.
The complete market is shown, with a focus on the size, manufacturing value, loss/profit, supply/demand, import/export, and scope of the market. It also includes details on strategic alliances. A thorough investigation based on market segmentation will help to advance firm growth.
The Global False Eyelashes Market will record a tremendous compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the study period, i.e., 2021-2027.
The United States garnered the highest share in the consumer goods sector, followed by China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, and other developed and developing countries, and are forecast to have substantial growth over the upcoming years.
In 2020, China held dominance in the online retail sales sector. As the contactless economy grew in response to the COVID-19 epidemic, the country’s e-commerce advantage grew further as digital services like remote education and healthcare became more accessible and new sales channels became essential. The rise in living conditions among Chinese consumers led to a shift toward development-oriented consumption rather than necessity-based purchasing. As a result, life services have swiftly become popular among consumers.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic changed how people buy and wreaked havoc on the market. Cleaning supplies, shelf-stable food, beverages, and toilet paper became scarce in certain nations. Furthermore, the function of sustainability is becoming increasingly important in the consumer goods sector; there is a growing desire for more sustainable and ethically manufactured products across the board.
However, the industry’s fundamentals and stock market performance have deteriorated. In terms of economic profit contribution, several players began to pull ahead of the pack. The US market before COVID-19, for example, is instructive. In the United States, specific brands (with more than $750 million in revenue) lost volume at a pace of 1.5%. Small brands increased by 1.7%, while private labels increased by 4.3%.
Major Key Players in the False Eyelashes Market are:
- Acelashes
- American Industries Inc.
- Anr Lashes
- Ardell Lashes & Beauty
- Babil Lashes Factory Company
- Blink Lash Store
- Bio Takara
- Dior Lashes
- Emma Lashes
- Estee Lauder Cos. Inc.
- Eyelashes World
- Gianni Lashes
- Galash
- Goldlashes.com
- House of Lashes
- JTFIL Eyelashes
- Lashestst BY Tsingtao Lashes
- LOreal SA
- PLUMAGE Products Co. Ltd.
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- Qingdao Elour Beauty
- Qingdao Jaunty Sky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd.
- Qingdao IMI lashes Co. Ltd.
- Revlon Inc.
- Royal Korindah
- Ulta Beauty Inc.
- XIZI LASHES
Segmental Analysis:
The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the False Eyelashes Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.
Segmentation Overview
By Product Type
- Regular
- Colored
- Strips
- Cluster/ Accent
- Individual
- Others
By Material Type
- Natural Lashes
- Synthetic Lashes
- Mink Lashes
- Silk Lashes
- Other
By Technology
- Hand Made
- Machine Made
- Combination
By Length
- Less than 5 mm
- 5 mm – 10 mm
- More than 10 mm
By Accessories
- Under-eye Stickers
- Tweezers
- Adhesive/Glue
- Others (Eyelash Brushes, etc.)
By Service Provider
- Hair & Beauty Salons
- Lash Salons
- Others (Nail Salons, Dermatology Clinic, etc.)
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
- Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
- Cosmetics Retail Stores
- Others (Departmental Stores, etc.)
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- Netherlands
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Egypt
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of Africa
