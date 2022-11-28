Emergency Lighting Market 2022 Comprehensive Research Study, Business Overview and Regional Forecast to 2030

The global emergency lighting market size was US$ 5.86 billion in 2021. The global emergency lighting market size is forecast to reach US$ 10.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An emergency light is a battery-powered light that comes on automatically when the main power supply goes out and no light is available. It is possible for the main power supply to fail due to a fire or a power cut and insufficient lighting supplies. Among others, newly constructed offices and houses include emergency lighting. Emergency lighting also has commercial and industrial uses. The introduction of LEDs in red or green exit signs has proven to be an essential technological advancement in emergency lighting. Most exit signs in the emergency lighting industry now utilize emergency lighting technology because it is more cost-competitive when compared to other traditional illumination sources, long-lived, and energy-efficient. Education institutions, healthcare facilities, industrial buildings, and other public places also require emergency lighting during times of emergency so that individuals can evacuate safely.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Growing government initiatives to promote the adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions, an increased number of construction projects in various parts of the world, and a rise in energy-efficient lighting adoption are driving the overall market growth in the future.

The high capital investment and operational costs may slow down the global market growth.

A number of factors, including the constant developments in technology and the growing demand for software to monitor and control lights across the globe, are forecast to provide lucrative opportunities for global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has created severe challenges for the global emergency lighting market. Due to the pandemic, emergency lighting companies have encountered temporary delays, increased costs, and revenue losses. In addition, the international markets for consumer electronics and electric devices were facing difficulties because of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Furthermore, trade barriers further impeded the market’s demand and supply outlook. It resulted in severe losses for the manufacturing sector, which prevented new orders from being placed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the highest CAGR during 2022-2030. In Asia-pacific countries, the government actively promotes the adoption of emergency lighting, causing the market to grow. Housing for All, the Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation (AMRUT), Make in India, and Power for All are a few government programs expected to fuel emergency lighting growth in the region. Moreover, the rapid urbanization in developing countries, such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea, is contributing to the growth of the market.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global emergency lighting market are:

Acuity Brands

Syska

Daisalux

Eaton Corporation

Hubbel Lighting Incorporated

Legrand

Osram Licht Ag

Philips Lighting Holding B.V

Schneider Electric SE

Zumtobel Group

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global emergency lighting market segmentation focuses on Offering, Power System, Lighting Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Offering

Hardware

Lights and Luminaires

Control Systems

Others

Software

Services

Pre Installation Services

Post Installation Services

Segmentation based on Power System

Self-Contained Power System

Central Power System

Hybrid Power System

Segmentation based on Lighting Type

Fluorescent Lighting

LED

Incandescent

Others (Cathode, Halogen, Induction)

Segmentation based on Application

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

