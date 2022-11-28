Mobile Battery Market Share 2022 Global Trend, Segmentation, Business Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

The global mobile battery market size was US$ 22.57 billion in 2021. The global mobile battery market size is forecast to reach US$ 39.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A battery is a small container of chemical energy. Plugging a smartphone into the mains initiates a chemical reaction in the smartphone battery, which transfers electrons from the negative anode to the positive cathode. During the charging process, electrons are sent through a circuit, in this case, a smartphone, to the anode, and continue to do so until all the electrons contained within the battery have been transferred to the anode or until the built-in switch disconnects the battery. In most smartphones and electronic devices, lithium-ion batteries consist of a metal oxide cathode composed of cobalt, nickel, manganese, or iron, a porous graphite anode that holds lithium ions, and a lithium salt electrolyte.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A growing number of power-consuming applications on smartphones, such as gaming, social media, cameras, and others, have resulted in the demand for batteries with high capacity. Battery life is becoming more and more important among digital natives today, which will drive the growth of this market in the years to come.

With the growing popularity of smartphones, tablets, and other consumer electronics devices, the global mobile battery market is forecast to grow in the forecast period.

A combination of high cost and potential risks associated with lithium-ion batteries may slow down the growth of the global mobile battery market.

The demand for high energy efficiency in technologically advanced consumer gadgets such as smartphones is forecast to create opportunities for key players in the market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The worldwide shutdown has caused significant changes in user habits as well as manufacturing delays in the smartphone industry, which has affected customer demand. Supply and shipping disruptions have crippled one of the world’s largest manufacturers and exporters of electrical devices, China. As well as supply chain disruptions, customer demand has also contributed to the industry’s problems. In turn, these factors have negatively affected the global mobile battery market.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region held the largest revenue share in the mobile battery market in 2021 and is forecast to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. This is due to a large population and the presence of key players in the region. Also, investment and R&D efforts aimed at enhancing battery life and increasing the performance of mobile phones are likely to fuel market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global mobile battery market are:

Samsung SDI Co., Limited

Panasonic Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Limited

LG Corporation

Maxell, Limited

Sunwoda Electronic Co., Limited

Zhuhai CosMX Battery Co., Limited

TianJin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co., Limited

Amperex Technology Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global mobile battery market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Sales Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Lithium-ion Battery

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Magnesium Oxide

Lithium Titanate

Others

Nickel Based

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Smartphone

Non-Smartphone

Segmentation based on Sales Channel

Online

Offline

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

