Electrical House (E house) Market 2022 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Business Opportunities to 2030

The global electrical house market revenue was US$ 1.31 billion in 2021. The global electrical house market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 3.3 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The Electric House (E-House), also known as a Power House, is an outdoor enclosure that holds switchgear that provides low voltage or medium voltage power. Installed on a wheel or skid, they are ready for field use with little setup, commissioning, and restart time. Compared to conventional buildings on-site, they may prove to be a viable alternative. E-Houses test all components before shipping, reducing failure rates in the field. The fact that they are mobile makes them easy and cost-effective to erect and relocate.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increasing efforts to install power grids, where e-house enables for integration of power supply applications, are propelling the installation of electrical houses, which is forecast to fuel the growth of the electrical house market during the forecast period.

Electric houses are popular in the oil & gas sector due to their reduced construction lead times and ease of installation & transportation. Consequently, the electrical house (e-house) market is forecast to grow.

Electrical house is a highly advanced equipment that requires professionals who have experience in correcting and mitigating system errors. As a result, a lack of technical expertise may slow down the growth of the global electrical house market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 has negatively impacted the electrical house market. Due to its high dependence on utilities, oil & gas, steel & metal, mining, heavy industry, and other sectors. Additionally, several companies that use e-house for power supply purposes have shut down or reduced their operations due to the risk of infection among their workforce. Moreover, falling incomes and travel restrictions by government and local bodies have stunted the growth of the transportation sector, which has negatively impacted the oil & gas sector, where e-house provides for power distribution. It has reduced the demand for electrical houses in the oil and gas sector.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global electrical house market and is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A huge chunk of the growth is due to the rapid establishment of manufacturing units using e-houses for power supply.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global electrical house market are:

ABB Limited

Axis Solutions Pvt Limited

BMarko Structures Incorporated

Eaton Corporation

General Electric

Kasa Analgen India Private Limited

Panel Built Incorporated

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

TECO Electric and Machinery Corporation, Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global electrical house market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Voltage Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Fixed E-house

Mobile Substation

Segmentation based on Application

Utilities

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Mining & Minerals

Chemicals

Other Industrial Applications

Segmentation based on Voltage Type

Medium

Low

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

