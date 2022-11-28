Transformer Core Market Share, Application, Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2022 – 2030

The global transformer core market size was US$ 9.2 billion in 2021. The global transformer core market size is forecast to reach US$ 13.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Transformer cores carry the flux that links the secondary winding of a transformer and induces an EMF. In order for magnetic flux to easily move through the magnet, it must consist of good magnetic material with low reluctance. In magnetic circuits, the core is the same as the conductor in electrical circuits. Transformer core design affects efficiency. The core consists of legs and yokes. The vertical legs support the coils, and the upper & lower yokes connect the legs. Often, the ends of laminations used in core construction are not square but cut at a 45° angle. As a result, the lamination layers of the legs and yokes overlap slightly at the corners. This enhances the magnet’s ability to conduct magnetic fields.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC803
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- A rise in the use of renewable energy sources to produce electricity and the increased demand for electricity production worldwide drive the global market growth.
- The rapid fluctuations in raw material prices and the changing regulatory environment may slow down the overall market growth.
- Growing government investments in renewable energy projects, and urbanization and industrialization in developing countries, contribute to global market growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the transformer core market. During the peak of COVID-19, manufacturing of the transformer core halted for a period of time, which significantly impacted the sales of the transformer core. Additionally, import & export activities were adversely impacted, which, in turn, impacted the industries using transformer core, thereby affecting the global market for a transformer core.
Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific region led the transformer core market in 2021 and is forecast to grow at the fastest pace throughout the forecast period. There has been a large increase in demand for transformer cores due to the high demand for electricity by a growing population and the trend toward the use of energy-efficient technologies.
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC803
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global transformer core market are:
- Arteche Group
- Corefficient S.R.L. de C.V.
- Eilor Magnetic Cores
- Foshan Juli Electromechanical Co., Limited
- KRYFS Power Components Limited
- Megger Group Limited
- Metglas, Incorporated
- Nicore Magnetic Cores
- Power Core Industries
- VilasTranscore Limited
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global transformer core market segmentation focuses on Core, Product, Winding, Cooling, Insulation, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Core
- Closed
- Shell
- Berry
Segmentation based on Product
- Distribution Transformer
- Power Transformer
- Instrument Transformer
Segmentation based on Winding
- Two Winding
- Auto-transformer
Segmentation based on Cooling
- Dry Type
- Self-Cooled
Segmentation based on Insulation
- Gas
- Oil
- Solid
- Air
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC803
Segmentation based on Application
- Residential & Commercial
- Utility
- Industrial
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC803
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.reportocean.com/