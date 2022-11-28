Transformer Core Market Share, Application, Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2022 – 2030

The global transformer core market size was US$ 9.2 billion in 2021. The global transformer core market size is forecast to reach US$ 13.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Transformer cores carry the flux that links the secondary winding of a transformer and induces an EMF. In order for magnetic flux to easily move through the magnet, it must consist of good magnetic material with low reluctance. In magnetic circuits, the core is the same as the conductor in electrical circuits. Transformer core design affects efficiency. The core consists of legs and yokes. The vertical legs support the coils, and the upper & lower yokes connect the legs. Often, the ends of laminations used in core construction are not square but cut at a 45° angle. As a result, the lamination layers of the legs and yokes overlap slightly at the corners. This enhances the magnet’s ability to conduct magnetic fields.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A rise in the use of renewable energy sources to produce electricity and the increased demand for electricity production worldwide drive the global market growth.

The rapid fluctuations in raw material prices and the changing regulatory environment may slow down the overall market growth.

Growing government investments in renewable energy projects, and urbanization and industrialization in developing countries, contribute to global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the transformer core market. During the peak of COVID-19, manufacturing of the transformer core halted for a period of time, which significantly impacted the sales of the transformer core. Additionally, import & export activities were adversely impacted, which, in turn, impacted the industries using transformer core, thereby affecting the global market for a transformer core.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region led the transformer core market in 2021 and is forecast to grow at the fastest pace throughout the forecast period. There has been a large increase in demand for transformer cores due to the high demand for electricity by a growing population and the trend toward the use of energy-efficient technologies.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global transformer core market are:

Arteche Group

Corefficient S.R.L. de C.V.

Eilor Magnetic Cores

Foshan Juli Electromechanical Co., Limited

KRYFS Power Components Limited

Megger Group Limited

Metglas, Incorporated

Nicore Magnetic Cores

Power Core Industries

VilasTranscore Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global transformer core market segmentation focuses on Core, Product, Winding, Cooling, Insulation, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Core

Closed

Shell

Berry

Segmentation based on Product

Distribution Transformer

Power Transformer

Instrument Transformer

Segmentation based on Winding

Two Winding

Auto-transformer

Segmentation based on Cooling

Dry Type

Self-Cooled

Segmentation based on Insulation

Gas

Oil

Solid

Air

Segmentation based on Application

Residential & Commercial

Utility

Industrial

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

