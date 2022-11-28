Taiwan to end outdoor mask mandate on Dec. 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Nov. 28) announced that it will discontinue the outdoor mask mandate on Dec. 1.

At a press conference that afternoon, CECC Head Victor Wang (王必勝) pointed out that COVID cases have continued to fall with infections on Monday having dropped to the 10,000 mark. Therefore, he announced that the center will begin to implement a loosening of COVID prevention measures, including the end of the outdoor mask rule on Dec. 1.

Wang said that effective on Dec. 1, masks will no longer be required to be worn outdoors. However, he said that indoor mask rules will remain in place, with the new exceptions of singing and toasting tables.

The newly relaxed mask regulations that will take effect in December are as follows:

1. Outdoor mask rule discontinued.

However, mask regulations for large-scale outdoor events at the end of the year and New Year's Eve will be developed separately depending on changes in the situation with the local epidemic.

2. Masks must be worn at all times when going to indoor spaces and places.

This includes the interiors of MRT trains, ships, and aircraft. However, those who meet exceptional conditions may be exempted from wearing masks.

3. Those who meet the following exceptions are exempt from wearing masks indoors. However, if they have suspected COVID symptoms or cannot maintain an appropriate social distance from strangers must still wear a mask:

Engaging in sports, singing, and taking individual/group photos.

Driving by oneself or with family members from the same household.

Live broadcasts, video recordings, show hosting, reporting, speeches, lectures, and other work that involves the filming of live conversations or activities.

Hot/cold springs, saunas, spas, and steam rooms, as well as other situations in which a mask could get wet.

4. When it is necessary to eat or drink while out, the mask can be removed.

5. Masks can be removed at places or activities designated by the CECC or another competent authority if relevant anti-epidemic measures are met.

6. Restaurants

Table-by-table toasting with wine or tea is now allowed at banquets.