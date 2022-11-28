Full Steam Ahead: C-Pop Star Tia Lee’s "GOODBYE PRINCESS" Animation Series Continues Turning Heads

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 28 November 2022 - Following the premiere of the first episode of her animation series "GOODBYE PRINCESS", global C-Pop star Tia Lee Yu Fen expressed her gratitude and appreciation for all the support she has received as her video views approach a record breaking 100 million. Since the first episode's release on 11 November, the Asian pop singer, actress and fashion icon is eagerly anticipating the response to the second episode, "Stuck in Time", which was unveiled on 15 November.





At the end of the first episode, the mermaid is seen sinking to the bottom of the ocean surrounded by an orb of light. She is then rescued and placed in the gentle care of a special fairy. Having transformed into a princess, she now finds herself travelling in a magical carriage to a magical palace with dazzling lights. Along the way, she tries on elegant dresses given to her by the fairy and enjoys revelling in the spotlight. But, once the light begins to dim, she discovers that the palace is disappearing over the horizon, and the carriage is moving in circles with no intended destination. Just as the clock strikes midnight, the princess takes a courageous leap of faith and jumps out of the carriage to escape. She runs into an uncertain future. Upon doing so, one of her shoes falls off and gets left behind.



The poster for episode 2 showcased many hidden easter eggs, including:





The carriage appears to be transporting the princess to a brighter future, but on closer observation, it is actually a prison cell. The dresses worn by the princess are, in fact dresses Tia has worn throughout her modelling career. Beyond the dazzling lights that the princess yearns for lies a blurry castle. What secrets does the castle hold and how does it relate to "GOODBYE PRINCESS"?

Released with the second episode was another set of stunning motion and still images, along with an in-depth feature on Tia Lee Yu Fen from Vogue Hong Kong. With so many questions unanswered, discover what fate awaits the princess in episode 3, which was released on 18 November.

