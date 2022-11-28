Nearly 80% of Taiwanese firms to hand out year-end bonuses

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nearly 80% of companies in Taiwan plan to distribute a cash bonus to employees before the Lunar New Year holiday, according to a survey by job bank yes123.

About 79.8% of surveyed firms said they would dole out cash bonuses, up from 76.7% in 2021. Meanwhile, 74.8% said they are considering hosting year-end banquets for employees, higher than the figure of 63.8% last year but still below the pre-pandemic levels.

Salary earners are expected to receive a 1.23 months’ salary on average as a bonus, slightly higher than the 1.17 months’ payment last year. While the bonus is the highest in three years, it still pales in comparison with that doled out before 2019, the research has found.

For the tenth consecutive year, the financial sector rules in terms of the amount of the cash reward, with an average of 2.56 months’ pay for 2022. It is followed by industries in IT (1.89 months), logistics (1.75 months), medical and biotech (1.67 months), and manufacturing (1.6 months).

The online poll, conducted between Nov. 11-23, was based on 992 valid samples from local companies. It has a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of 3.11 percentage points.