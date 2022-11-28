Alexa
Video shows Shanghai protestors call for Xi jinping to step down

Anti-government protests spread from Shanghai to Beijing, Wuhuan, Chengdu, and Guangzhou

  260
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/28 13:48
Protesters in Beijing hold up blank, white placards to protest zero-COVID and government. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Anti-lockdown and anti-government protests spread on Sunday (Nov. 27) from Shanghai to Beijing, Wuhan, Chengdu, and Guangzhou, with protesters in Shanghai heard calling for Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平) and the Chinese Communist Party to step down.

Many protests have broken out across China since a fire in an apartment building in Urumqi, Xinjiang killed 10 and injured nine on Nov. 24, with many suspecting the deaths were caused by COVID restrictions that prevented residents from escaping the blaze.

Shanghai

In Shanghai, following the mourning for the victims of the fire in Urumqi and the protests late last Saturday night (Nov. 26), a crowd gathered again on Sunday afternoon. As police arrested protesters, angry participants could be heard shouting "Let them go!"

Video surfaced early on Sunday morning showing protesters clearly shouting "Communist Party, step down!" and "Xi Jinping, step down!"

At about 5 p.m. on Sunday, police reinforcements were dispatched to Urumqi Road to put up roadblocks to prevent people from gathering there. That evening, word spread on Chinese social media networks that many protesters in Shanghai had been forcibly taken away by police or plainclothes officers, and the street sign "Urumqi Road" at the protest site was also taken down.

Beijing

In China's capital city, about a thousand students were seen protesting at Tsing Hua University during the day on Sunday chanting slogans such as "democracy and the rule of law, freedom of expression." In the evening, throngs of police and protesters could be seen facing off with each other along the 3rd Ring Road near the Liangma River.

Some people could be seen holding up blank, white sheets of paper in a passive form of protest. Another video shows a huge mob attempting to knock over a white truck in the Liangmaqiao area.

Chengdu

Videos posted on Twitter accounts such as "China Forbidden" and "Li is not your teacher" showed crowds gathered at Wangping Street in Chengdu City the evening of Nov. 27. Protestors could be heard shouting slogans such as "human rights," "no life tenure," "oppose dictatorship," "freedom of speech," and "give me freedom or give me death."

Scenes from the videos appear to show crowds may have been in the thousands.

Wuhan

In Wuhan, where the pandemic first emerged, hundreds of people were seen in a video posted by "China Forbidden" protesting COVID restrictions on Hanzheng Street. In a second video posted in the same thread, a large angry mob can be seen shouting at and fighting with police.

Guangzhou

In Guangzhou's Haizhu District, residents on Sunday evening staged a protest in a park and demanded that the lockdown on the district be lifted. There was a standoff with police for about an hour before officers moved in to start arresting protesters in Haizhu Plaza.
China protests
protests in China
anti-Covid protests
anti-lockdown protests
anti-CCP protests
anti-Xi Jinping protests
Shanghai protests

