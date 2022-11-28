Taiwanese singer Chao Chuan gets his master's degree

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Veteran Taiwanese singer Chao Chuan (趙傳), also known as Chief Chao, obtained his master’s degree from National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) in November.

Chao, 61, is best known for his sing-along tunes “I'm Ugly, but I'm Tender” and “I'm Just A Little Bird.” On Nov. 23, he shared on Facebook that he graduated from National Taiwan Normal University.

The Mandopop star spent three years finishing his master's degree from the Popular Music Studies and Industrial Applications department. He shared in an interview that it felt like a dream come true.

“I did not waste my time during the pandemic and I felt a sense of achievement after getting the degree,” said Chao, adding that he cherished the time returning to school as a student because it did not go as well when he was young.

He recalled the two months before he finished his thesis, staying up until 4 a.m. and going back and forth with his professor for revisions. “It has been 40 years since I stayed awake until midnight for homework. It requires patience and determination.”

On Sept. 28, Chao received his diploma and performed at NTNU’s centennial celebration. He said he was proud to sing on the stage as an alumnus, saying that “it is the most honorable moment in my life.”



Chao Chuan with his degree from NTNU. (Facebook, Chao Chuan post)