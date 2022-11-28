No. 2 Stanford routs Hawaii 68-39

HONOLULU (AP) — Ashten Pretchel scored 12 of her season-high 17 points in the first half to help No. 2 Stanford easily defeat Hawaii 68-39 on the final day of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown Sunday.

The Cardinal (7-1) erased an early deficit and held the Rainbow Wahine (1-6) to a season-low scoring output.

Pretchel came off the bench and shot 6 of 10 from the field, including hitting five 3-pointers. She also grabbed 11 rebounds.

Stanford shot 7 of 22 from beyond the arc but was just 24-of-60 shooting (40%) from the field. It entered the game averaging 52% from the field.

Cameron Brink scored 15 points, grabbed nine rebounds, recorded five blocks and three steals. Haley Jones added 11 points and Talana Lepolo logged eight assists in the win.

Lily Wahinekapu led Hawaii with 12 points.

Stanford led 40-17 at halftime.

The Cardinal improved to 11-0 all-time against the Rainbow Wahine, including an 8-0 mark in Honolulu.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal, who were picked by both league coaches and media as the preseason favorite to win the Pac-12, were able to go deep into their rotation over their three games in three days in the 50th state, which they won by an average of 30 points.

Hawaii: The Rainbow Wahine have a pair of non-conference games remaining before they open Big West Conference play on Dec. 21. They were voted by league coaches to repeat as conference champions and added Cal State Fullerton-transfer Wahinekapu, who picked up Big West Freshman of the Year honors last season.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Next hosts a pair of teams from the West Coast Conference in Santa Clara Wednesday and Gonzaga Sunday.

Hawaii: Will not play again until Dec. 11, when it hosts UNLV in its final home non-conference game.