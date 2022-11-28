Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jets rout Chicago 7-2, handing Blackhawks 7th straight loss

By MATT CARLSON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/11/28 10:45
Winnipeg Jets right wing Saku Maenalanen (8) celebrates with center Dominic Toninato after Maenalanen scored a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks dur...
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Jujhar Khaira scores a goal past Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the second period of an NHL hocke...
Winnipeg Jets right wing Saku Maenalanen (8) celebrates with center Dominic Toninato after Maenalanen scored a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks dur...
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek reacts after a goal was scored during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets, Sun...
Winnipeg Jets center Jansen Harkins high fives teammates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, S...
Chicago Blackhawks center Jason Dickinson and Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk fall on the ice while chasing the puck during the first period of an...

Winnipeg Jets right wing Saku Maenalanen (8) celebrates with center Dominic Toninato after Maenalanen scored a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks dur...

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Jujhar Khaira scores a goal past Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the second period of an NHL hocke...

Winnipeg Jets right wing Saku Maenalanen (8) celebrates with center Dominic Toninato after Maenalanen scored a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks dur...

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek reacts after a goal was scored during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets, Sun...

Winnipeg Jets center Jansen Harkins high fives teammates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, S...

Chicago Blackhawks center Jason Dickinson and Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk fall on the ice while chasing the puck during the first period of an...

CHICAGO (AP) — Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets routed Chicago 7-2 on Sunday night, handing the Blackhawks their seventh straight loss.

Kyle Connor connected for the third straight game and had two assists, Mark Scheifele had his team-leading 11th goal, and Jansen Harkins also scored for the Jets. They have won two straight and three of four to improve to 13-6-1.

Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves and defenseman Josh Morrissey had three assists as Winnipeg dominated with a 44-shot attack.

Taylor Raddysh scored for the second straight game and Jujhar Khaira had a power-play goal for Chicago, 0-6-1 during its slide.

The Jets moved ahead of Colorado and into second place in the Central Division. With 27 points, Winnipeg is one behind first-place Dallas.

Maenalanen entered with just one goal and one assist in 19 games this season and five career goals in 53 games The 6-foot-4 Finn had his second two-goal game in the NHL; he had one in January 2019 with Carolina against the Rangers.

Petr Mrazek stopped 37 shots for Chicago.

NOTES: An apparent tip-in goal by Chicago’s Andreas Athanisiou 6:18 into the first was disallowed after a video review showed he was offside. ... The Jets activated F Morgan Barron from injured reserve (upper-body) and assigned D Ville Heinola to the Manitoba Moose of the AHL. … Winnipeg C David Gustafsson sat out with an undisclosed injury and veteran C Sam Gagner (only two assists in nine games) was a healthy scratch. … Blackhawks D Mark Tinordi sat out with an undisclosed “chronic issue.” D Filip Roos took his spot in the lineup.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host Colorado on Tuesday night.

Blackhawks: Host Edmonton on Wednesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports