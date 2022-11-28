Analyst says 'three plus one' would stand with US against China invasion of Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A “three-plus-one coalition” would likely stand with the U.S. against China if it invaded Taiwan, in addition to European allies such as the U.K. and France, according to a recent Twitter Spaces event.

The “plus one” in the equation is Taiwan, and the conclusion of the talk was that if a “U.S. war kicks off, it's going to be terrible.”

The Twitter-hosted event featured one of Bloomberg’s most senior defense editors and writers, Tobin Harshaw, and columnist Hal Brands. The latter had been sent to four potential allied countries — Japan, Australia, India, and the United Kingdom — but not Taiwan.

Speaking of the U.S. need to find allies for a war in the Western Pacific it would find hard to win on its own, Brands said:

“The critical question is how quickly these things can be firmed up … you really (need) to deter that war rather than have to fight it. And that requires signaling what sort of multilateral opposition China might face before the crisis begins.”

Brands called Australia the U.S.' most loyal ally, and judged Japan to be its most important. India, meanwhile, was described as "being aligned with, but not allied to, the U.S. on China."

Brands said Japanese and Australian officials were "closely aligned" with the U.S. on the China-Taiwan issue. He added there was a "sense that a crisis is coming, and probably sooner rather than later."

Japan seemed most worried, he continued, because it has territory close to Taiwan. He said Japan was responding by ramping up defense spending.

In regard to Australia, Brands mentioned the AUKUS pact, which includes the U.K. He also said that a trilateral alliance between the U.S., Australia, and Japan was emerging.

While India was judged not to be a "major military power in the Western Pacific," if it gave access to the U.S. military to its territorial assets in the region, like the Andaman and Nicobar islands, then it could be useful.

As for the Europeans, Brands take was"their military capabilities in the Western Pacific are fairly limited — not nonexistent, but limited." However, they might be willing partners and could leverage sanctions.