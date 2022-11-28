Tia Lee Yu Fen marks 2022 return with blockbuster first episode of animation series

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 28 November 2022 - Tia Lee Yu Fen, global C-Pop star, returned with a bang in 2022 as she released the first episode of her captivating animation series - "GOODBYE PRINCESS" which attained a record breaking 13.65 million views in the first three days. Since then, all videos have accumulated nearly 100 million views.





The first animation episode, "Falling in the Deep", was released on 11 November and showcased a carefree mermaid swimming happily in a calm ocean and finding an old television set on the seabed. The television serves as the entrance to a tunnel transcending time and space. Mesmerised by the bright lights, she swims into the tunnel's kaleidoscope of imagination and temptation before realising that her tail has transformed into legs. Now unable to swim, the mermaid sinks deeper into the ocean and is enclosed in a beam of light. Will this beam of light prove to be the mermaid's saviour or serve as a portent of troubles to follow? What will she encounter next? Find out in episode 2 of Tia Lee's gripping animation series, which was released on 15 November on Tia's YouTube Channel.



The series is a fascinating blend of music, videography and animation and will build up to the release of her highly-anticipated new song "GOODBYE PRINCESS". Each episode revolves around a classic fictional "princess" and builds an eye-opening insight into Tia's personal experiences in the entertainment and fashion industries. It also showcases Tia's determination to unburden herself from certain stereotypes and take control of her own destiny.



Today, Vogue Hong Kong conducted an in-depth interview with Tia Lee and published a Digital Cover centred around "The Voice" to give fans a sneak peek into her impending return and unwavering commitment to female empowerment.



Tia Lee Yu Fen Official Channels:

Instagram @leeyufen: https://www.instagram.com/leeyufen/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tialeeofficial/



Hashtag: #TiaLee



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.