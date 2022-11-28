Canada pledges continued Taiwan cooperation in new Indo-Pacific Strategy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Canadian government on Monday (Nov. 28) vowed to continue cooperation with Taiwan in its newly launched Indo-Pacific Strategy.

The strategy is a “comprehensive road map” to strengthen its presence in the Indo-Pacific for the next 10 years, the government said. Through this strategy, Canada said it plans to increase contributions to regional peace and security, boost economic growth and resilience, deepen people-to-people ties, support sustainable development, and remain an active regional partner.

In the document, Canada recognized the South and East China Seas and the Taiwan Strait as potential flashpoints. It pointed out that China is one of four nations with nuclear weapons in the Asia region.

Canada also pledged to continue its “multifaceted engagement with Taiwan,” which includes cooperation in the areas of trade, technology, health, democratic governance, and countering disinformation.

Additionally, it opposed unilateral actions that threaten the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

In response to the release of the strategy, the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said that Taiwan and Canada are like-minded partners that share the values of freedom and democracy and jointly defend the rules-based international order. In recent years, the two nations have cooperated on various global issues through the Global Cooperation and Training Framework, MOFA said.

“Taiwan will continue to deepen global partnerships with like-minded countries such as Canada to jointly promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” the ministry said.