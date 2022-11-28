Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Video shows BBC reporter violently arrested by Chinese police in Shanghai

Edward Lawrence reportedly 'beaten and kicked during his arrest'

  106
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/28 11:01
Edward Lawrence (right) arrested in Shanghai. (Twitter.com, TGTM_Official screenshot)

Edward Lawrence (right) arrested in Shanghai. (Twitter.com, TGTM_Official screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video footage surfaced on Monday (Nov. 28) showing a BBC reporter arrested and the news agency has reported that the journalist was beaten while in detention before being released.

While covering anti-COVID restriction protests in Shanghai, BBC's Edward Lawrence was arrested and handcuffed by police on Sunday evening (Nov. 27). Videos posted on Twitter on Monday showed at least five Chinese police officers yank Lawrence's arms behind his back as they forced him to the ground and handcuffed him.

On Monday, the BBC reported on the incident and wrote that it was "extremely concerned about his treatment." According to the news agency, Lawrence was "beaten and kicked during his arrest."

The British journalist was reportedly held for several hours before being allowed to leave. The news agency stated the fact that the "attack" on the reporter took place while conducting his duties was "very worrying."

It said the Chinese government had failed to provide a "credible explanation or apology" for his detainment.

According to the Daily Mail, Lawrence is a camera operator for the BBC's China Bureau. Earlier on Sunday, Lawrence had posted a few accounts of Shanghai's anti-COVID-zero protest in Shanghai on Twitter, but has not posted on the platform since his arrest.

As he was being taken away by Chinese police, Lawrence reportedly shouted to a friend, "Call the consulate now."
anti-Covid protests
zero-Covid policy protests
anti-Chinese government protests
anti-Xi Jinping protests
BBC reporter
BBC
Shanghai protests
anti-lockdown protests

RELATED ARTICLES

English television channel launched to promote perspectives from Taiwan
English television channel launched to promote perspectives from Taiwan
2022/10/03 17:25
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
2021/08/04 14:17
EU urges China to ensure freedom of speech after BBC journalist leaves country
EU urges China to ensure freedom of speech after BBC journalist leaves country
2021/04/03 14:05
Taiwan welcomes BBC reporter fleeing China
Taiwan welcomes BBC reporter fleeing China
2021/04/01 13:32
BBC reporter who covered Xinjiang leaves China for Taiwan in apparent haste
BBC reporter who covered Xinjiang leaves China for Taiwan in apparent haste
2021/03/31 17:30