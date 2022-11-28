Video shows BBC reporter violently arrested by Chinese police in Shanghai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video footage surfaced on Monday (Nov. 28) showing a BBC reporter arrested and the news agency has reported that the journalist was beaten while in detention before being released.

While covering anti-COVID restriction protests in Shanghai, BBC's Edward Lawrence was arrested and handcuffed by police on Sunday evening (Nov. 27). Videos posted on Twitter on Monday showed at least five Chinese police officers yank Lawrence's arms behind his back as they forced him to the ground and handcuffed him.

On Monday, the BBC reported on the incident and wrote that it was "extremely concerned about his treatment." According to the news agency, Lawrence was "beaten and kicked during his arrest."

The British journalist was reportedly held for several hours before being allowed to leave. The news agency stated the fact that the "attack" on the reporter took place while conducting his duties was "very worrying."

It said the Chinese government had failed to provide a "credible explanation or apology" for his detainment.

According to the Daily Mail, Lawrence is a camera operator for the BBC's China Bureau. Earlier on Sunday, Lawrence had posted a few accounts of Shanghai's anti-COVID-zero protest in Shanghai on Twitter, but has not posted on the platform since his arrest.

As he was being taken away by Chinese police, Lawrence reportedly shouted to a friend, "Call the consulate now."

The crowd has grown from maybe a few dozen to several hundred. I’ve seen the police arrest three people - two of whom then fought with police. There’s a silent tension until one person shouts, and then the crowd chants and claps in support. — Edward Lawrence (@EP_Lawrence) November 27, 2022

Shanghai, BBC reporter Edward Lawrence was randomly arrested by Chinese police.#TheGreatTranslationMovement pic.twitter.com/PMq8rHszlm — The Great Translation Movement 大翻译运动官方推号 (@TGTM_Official) November 27, 2022