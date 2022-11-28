Incarnate Word defeats Grambling 63-61

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Josh Morgan scored 12 points as Incarnate Word beat Grambling 63-61 on Sunday night.

Morgan was 4 of 8 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) for the Cardinals (4-3). Jonathan Cisse scored 11 points while shooting 3 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds and six assists. Brandon Swaby was 4 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

The Tigers (3-3) were led in scoring by Cameron Christon, who finished with 20 points. Grambling also got 10 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks from Carte'Are Gordon. In addition, Tra'Michael Moton finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.