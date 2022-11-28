Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked nine Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 27) and 6 a.m. Monday (Nov. 28).

Of the nine People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, three were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. One CH-4 reconnaissance drone crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of the ADIZ, while one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane were monitored in the southwest corner of the identification zone.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 439 military aircraft and 94 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight paths of 3 Chinese military aircraft. (MND image)