Saint Lucia PM hopes for strengthened 'bonds of friendship' with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Saint Lucia Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre on Monday (Nov. 28) expressed hope that “the bonds of friendship” between Saint Lucia and Taiwan can be strengthened.

Upon landing in Taiwan Monday morning, Pierre said it was his “pleasure and privilege” to be in Taiwan. He thanked President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), the Taiwan government and Taiwanese, and Saint Lucia Ambassador Dr. Robert Kennedy Lewis for inviting him.

“Taiwan and Saint Lucia have been good friends for a long time,” the prime minister said, adding that the two countries “respect each other’s freedoms.” He said Saint Lucia always puts its people first and that he wants to improve their quality of life.

Pierre stated that he looked forward to “a successful trip.”

The prime minister's delegation includes Education Minister Shawn A. Edward, National Insurance Corporation Chairman Evaristus Jn Marie, Saint Lucia Development Bank Chairman Daryl Raymond, and other government officials.

Pierre will meet with Tsai, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and visit the National Police Agency and Kaohsiung City Hall. The group will depart on Dec. 2.

Saint Lucia first established diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1984.