Lilly scores 32, Brown downs Maine 70-63

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr.'s 32 points led Brown over Maine 70-63 on Sunday.

Lilly also had three steals for the Bears (2-4). Nana Owusu-Anane scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Paxson Wojcik shot 4 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Kellen Tynes finished with 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Black Bears (4-2). Kristians Feierbergs added 12 points and two steals for Maine. In addition, Gedi Juozapaitis finished with 10 points.

___

