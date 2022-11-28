Price-Noel scores 19 points; Wagner defeats NJIT 62-57

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jahbril Price-Noel had 19 points in Wagner's 62-57 win over NJIT on Sunday.

Price-Noel also had seven rebounds for the Seahawks (4-2). Keyontae Lewis scored 10 points and added six rebounds. Javier Esquerra Trelles shot 3 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points, while adding six rebounds.

Kevin Osawe led the way for the Highlanders (1-5) with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Raheim Sullivan added 12 points for NJIT. In addition, Souleymane Diakite had 10 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.