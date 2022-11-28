Landslide kills at least 14 at funeral in Cameroon's capital

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — A landslide during a funeral ceremony in Cameroon's capital on Sunday has left at least 14 people dead, the regional governor said. Dozens of others were missing as rescue crews dug through the rubble with flashlights.

Centre Regional Gov. Naseri Paul Bea told the Cameroonian national broadcaster CRTV that the search for survivors was continuing into the night.

“At the scene we counted 10 bodies, but before our arrival four bodies already had been taken away," he said. "There are also a dozen serious cases dispersed in hospitals.”

The governor described the area where the landslide took place in the Damas neighborhood of Yaounde as a “very dangerous spot,” and he encouraged people to leave before authorities come in to clear it.