Rogers has 19, No. 18 Oregon women hold off Spartans 86-78

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Endyia Rogers scored 19 points, including critical back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, Phillipina Kyei had a double-double with career highs and No. 18 Oregon held off Michigan State 86-78 in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday.

The Ducks led 29-12 when Rogers scored the opening basket of the second quarter but the Spartans slowly came back behind Kamaria McDaniel, who had a season-high 28 points. McDaniel hit a 3-pointer and Matilda Ekh had a steal and layup and Michigan State tied the game with 7:17 to play.

That's when Rogers, who had a career-high five 3-pointers, scored from distance, the first coming after a timeout and the Ducks regained control.

Kyei scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, seven on the offensive end for the Ducks (5-1), who lost to No. 8 North Carolina in the tourney opener. Te-Hina Paopao had 14 points and six assists and Grace VanSlooten had 12 points.

Isaline Alexander scored 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Ekh 12 for the Spartans (6-2), who fell to No. 5 Iowa State to open the tourney.

Oregon hit 10 of 13 shots in the first quarter and scored the last nine points to lead 27-12. The Spartans were 4 of 11 but after that start finished the game at 50%. However, the Ducks made 7 of their 10 3s after the break.

Michigan State is home to face Georgia Tech in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Thursday. Oregon plays Portland on Saturday before opening Pac-12 play against rival Oregon State on Dec. 11.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25