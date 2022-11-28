Oquendo, Hill lead Georgia past East Tennessee State 62-47

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Kario Oquendo scored 16 points, Justin Hill added 14 points off the bench, and Georgia defeated East Tennessee State 62-47 on Sunday.

Georgia built a double-digit lead after East Tennessee State tied the game at 36 in the second half, holding the Buccaneers scoreless over the next 7 1/2 minutes. Jusaun Holt, Terry Roberts and Hill hit 3-pointers and the Bulldogs went ahead 50-36 before a 4-minute scoring drought of their own.

ETSU's Jordan King and Georgia's Braelen Bridges traded baskets and the offenses began to connect again. A jumper by Hill at 4:43 gave the Bulldogs a 54-41 lead and Georgia took it home from there.

Hill finished with five rebounds and four assists, and Roberts added 12 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals although he did commit five turnovers. Georgia (5-2) got most of its production from their guards as the starting frontcourt had only seven points and seven rebounds.

Jalen Haynes scored 21 points and King added 14 for ETSU (3-4).

Georgia led 25-15 in the first half before ETSU fought to get within 26-23 with 3:22 to go. Hill and Roberts hit jumpers in the last couple of minutes and Georgia led 30-26 at halftime.

The Bulldogs play two more games in the next five days, hosting Hampton on Wednesday and Florida A&M on Friday as Bulldogs coach Mike White (248 career wins) chases the 250-win milestone.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25