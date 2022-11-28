No. 4 Ohio State women roll past North Alabama 105-67

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 23 points and Cotie McMahon added 20 to lead No. 4 Ohio State past North Alabama 105-67 on Sunday.

The Buckeyes (6-0) shot 58.6% from the field as all five starters reached double figures in scoring.

North Alabama (3-3) trailed by eight points with less than eight minutes to go in the second quarter, but Ohio State extended its lead on an 11-0 run keyed by five points from Madison Greene.

The Buckeyes held a 59-37 lead at halftime and stretched it to as large as 39 with less than three minutes remaining.

Greene finished with 15 points, Taylor Mikesell had 14 and Taylor Thierry had 13, plus five steals.

Ohio State shot above 60% in each of the first three quarters. Hevynne Bristow tied her career high with eight rebounds, helping the Buckeyes to a 37-28 advantage on the glass.

Skyler Gill led the Lions with 23 points and 12 rebounds. North Alabama shot 45.8% and turned the ball over 20 times.

BIG PICTURE

North Alabama: The Lions shot below 35.1% from 3-point range for the third game in a row. They went 2 of 11 from beyond the arc in the third quarter and 5 of 19 in the second half.

Ohio State: All-conference guard and Buckeyes third-leading scorer Jacy Sheldon missed her second straight game. Sheldon, who leads Ohio State with 27 steals, wore a boot on her right foot while sitting on the bench as her team collected 13 steals.

UP NEXT

North Alabama: Hosts Fisk next Sunday.

Ohio State: Travels to No. 10 Louisville on Wednesday.

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll