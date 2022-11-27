All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|19
|12
|2
|3
|2
|29
|60
|51
|Hershey
|18
|12
|4
|2
|0
|26
|47
|37
|Charlotte
|19
|11
|5
|2
|1
|25
|58
|58
|Bridgeport
|17
|10
|3
|4
|0
|24
|63
|53
|WB/Scranton
|17
|10
|5
|1
|1
|22
|48
|38
|Lehigh Valley
|16
|8
|6
|1
|1
|18
|45
|47
|Springfield
|18
|7
|7
|0
|4
|18
|52
|53
|Hartford
|17
|5
|7
|1
|4
|15
|41
|58
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|18
|11
|6
|1
|0
|23
|62
|58
|Rochester
|18
|10
|6
|1
|1
|22
|60
|61
|Cleveland
|17
|9
|6
|0
|2
|20
|68
|67
|Syracuse
|18
|7
|7
|2
|2
|18
|70
|70
|Belleville
|18
|8
|9
|1
|0
|17
|65
|71
|Utica
|15
|6
|6
|2
|1
|15
|39
|45
|Laval
|20
|6
|11
|3
|0
|15
|64
|79
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|17
|12
|5
|0
|0
|24
|69
|50
|Texas
|19
|9
|6
|2
|2
|22
|65
|58
|Manitoba
|16
|9
|5
|2
|0
|20
|53
|47
|Rockford
|17
|9
|7
|0
|1
|19
|69
|61
|Grand Rapids
|18
|8
|9
|1
|0
|17
|55
|73
|Iowa
|16
|6
|6
|2
|2
|16
|46
|52
|Chicago
|16
|5
|9
|2
|0
|12
|44
|64
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|18
|12
|5
|1
|0
|25
|55
|43
|Tucson
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|21
|51
|49
|Calgary
|17
|10
|6
|1
|0
|21
|66
|50
|San Jose
|18
|10
|7
|0
|1
|21
|48
|50
|Coachella Valley
|15
|9
|4
|2
|0
|20
|55
|47
|Ontario
|16
|9
|6
|0
|1
|19
|48
|41
|Bakersfield
|16
|8
|7
|1
|0
|17
|45
|47
|Abbotsford
|15
|7
|7
|0
|1
|15
|44
|53
|San Diego
|18
|6
|12
|0
|0
|12
|51
|58
|Henderson
|19
|5
|14
|0
|0
|10
|47
|64
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Cleveland 5, Toronto 1
Colorado 2, Iowa 1
Utica 3, Charlotte 2
Hershey 1, Hartford 0
Manitoba 4, Grand Rapids 1
Milwaukee 5, Rockford 3
Providence 6, Syracuse 5
Belleville 4, Laval 1
Lehigh Valley 5, Rochester 1
WB/Scranton 3, Springfield 2
Texas 5, Chicago 1
Tucson 3, Ontario 1
Coachella Valley 4, San Diego 1
San Jose 2, Bakersfield 1
Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.