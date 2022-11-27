All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 19 12 2 3 2 29 60 51 Hershey 18 12 4 2 0 26 47 37 Charlotte 19 11 5 2 1 25 58 58 Bridgeport 17 10 3 4 0 24 63 53 WB/Scranton 17 10 5 1 1 22 48 38 Lehigh Valley 16 8 6 1 1 18 45 47 Springfield 18 7 7 0 4 18 52 53 Hartford 17 5 7 1 4 15 41 58

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 18 11 6 1 0 23 62 58 Rochester 18 10 6 1 1 22 60 61 Cleveland 17 9 6 0 2 20 68 67 Syracuse 18 7 7 2 2 18 70 70 Belleville 18 8 9 1 0 17 65 71 Utica 15 6 6 2 1 15 39 45 Laval 20 6 11 3 0 15 64 79

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 17 12 5 0 0 24 69 50 Texas 19 9 6 2 2 22 65 58 Manitoba 16 9 5 2 0 20 53 47 Rockford 17 9 7 0 1 19 69 61 Grand Rapids 18 8 9 1 0 17 55 73 Iowa 16 6 6 2 2 16 46 52 Chicago 16 5 9 2 0 12 44 64

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Colorado 18 12 5 1 0 25 55 43 Tucson 16 10 5 1 0 21 51 49 Calgary 17 10 6 1 0 21 66 50 San Jose 18 10 7 0 1 21 48 50 Coachella Valley 15 9 4 2 0 20 55 47 Ontario 16 9 6 0 1 19 48 41 Bakersfield 16 8 7 1 0 17 45 47 Abbotsford 15 7 7 0 1 15 44 53 San Diego 18 6 12 0 0 12 51 58 Henderson 19 5 14 0 0 10 47 64

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 5, Toronto 1

Colorado 2, Iowa 1

Utica 3, Charlotte 2

Hershey 1, Hartford 0

Manitoba 4, Grand Rapids 1

Milwaukee 5, Rockford 3

Providence 6, Syracuse 5

Belleville 4, Laval 1

Lehigh Valley 5, Rochester 1

WB/Scranton 3, Springfield 2

Texas 5, Chicago 1

Tucson 3, Ontario 1

Coachella Valley 4, San Diego 1

San Jose 2, Bakersfield 1

Sunday's Games

Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.