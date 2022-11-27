|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|14
|12
|1
|1
|33
|11
|37
|Man City
|14
|10
|2
|2
|40
|14
|32
|Newcastle
|15
|8
|6
|1
|29
|11
|30
|Tottenham
|15
|9
|2
|4
|31
|21
|29
|Man United
|14
|8
|2
|4
|20
|20
|26
|Liverpool
|14
|6
|4
|4
|28
|17
|22
|Brighton
|14
|6
|3
|5
|23
|19
|21
|Chelsea
|14
|6
|3
|5
|17
|17
|21
|Fulham
|15
|5
|4
|6
|24
|26
|19
|Brentford
|15
|4
|7
|4
|23
|25
|19
|Crystal Palace
|14
|5
|4
|5
|15
|18
|19
|Aston Villa
|15
|5
|3
|7
|16
|22
|18
|Leicester
|15
|5
|2
|8
|25
|25
|17
|Bournemouth
|15
|4
|4
|7
|18
|32
|16
|Leeds
|14
|4
|3
|7
|22
|26
|15
|West Ham
|15
|4
|2
|9
|12
|17
|14
|Everton
|15
|3
|5
|7
|11
|17
|14
|Nottingham Forest
|15
|3
|4
|8
|11
|30
|13
|Southampton
|15
|3
|3
|9
|13
|27
|12
|Wolverhampton
|15
|2
|4
|9
|8
|24
|10
Brentford vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|21
|11
|8
|2
|40
|23
|41
|Sheffield United
|21
|11
|5
|5
|35
|19
|38
|Blackburn
|21
|12
|0
|9
|24
|22
|36
|Watford
|21
|9
|6
|6
|28
|22
|33
|Norwich
|21
|9
|5
|7
|29
|23
|32
|Millwall
|20
|9
|4
|7
|26
|22
|31
|QPR
|21
|9
|4
|8
|26
|24
|31
|Swansea
|21
|8
|7
|6
|27
|28
|31
|Preston
|21
|8
|7
|6
|18
|20
|31
|Luton Town
|21
|7
|9
|5
|23
|22
|30
|Coventry
|19
|8
|5
|6
|21
|18
|29
|Reading
|21
|9
|2
|10
|23
|30
|29
|Birmingham
|21
|7
|7
|7
|23
|20
|28
|Middlesbrough
|21
|7
|6
|8
|29
|26
|27
|Sunderland
|20
|7
|6
|7
|26
|23
|27
|Rotherham
|21
|6
|8
|7
|25
|26
|26
|Stoke
|21
|7
|4
|10
|22
|27
|25
|Bristol City
|21
|6
|6
|9
|27
|29
|24
|Cardiff
|21
|7
|3
|11
|17
|25
|24
|Hull
|21
|7
|3
|11
|25
|39
|24
|West Brom
|20
|5
|8
|7
|24
|24
|23
|Wigan
|21
|6
|5
|10
|21
|31
|23
|Blackpool
|21
|6
|4
|11
|24
|33
|22
|Huddersfield
|20
|5
|4
|11
|19
|26
|19
Sunderland vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|19
|13
|4
|2
|39
|22
|43
|Ipswich
|19
|12
|5
|2
|38
|19
|41
|Sheffield Wednesday
|19
|12
|4
|3
|35
|16
|40
|Peterborough
|19
|10
|1
|8
|34
|23
|31
|Bolton
|18
|9
|4
|5
|21
|15
|31
|Barnsley
|18
|9
|3
|6
|23
|15
|30
|Portsmouth
|17
|7
|8
|2
|26
|18
|29
|Derby
|18
|8
|5
|5
|23
|16
|29
|Lincoln
|18
|6
|8
|4
|21
|21
|26
|Port Vale
|19
|7
|5
|7
|21
|28
|26
|Exeter
|19
|7
|4
|8
|31
|29
|25
|Wycombe
|19
|7
|4
|8
|25
|24
|25
|Oxford United
|19
|6
|6
|7
|25
|21
|24
|Charlton
|19
|5
|9
|5
|30
|27
|24
|Bristol Rovers
|19
|6
|6
|7
|30
|33
|24
|Shrewsbury
|19
|6
|5
|8
|17
|21
|23
|Fleetwood Town
|19
|4
|10
|5
|20
|19
|22
|Cheltenham
|18
|6
|4
|8
|15
|21
|22
|Accrington Stanley
|19
|5
|5
|9
|19
|30
|20
|Cambridge United
|19
|6
|2
|11
|18
|30
|20
|Milton Keynes Dons
|18
|4
|2
|12
|17
|28
|14
|Burton Albion
|19
|3
|5
|11
|25
|40
|14
|Morecambe
|19
|2
|8
|9
|15
|30
|14
|Forest Green
|19
|3
|5
|11
|16
|38
|14
Exeter 0, Ipswich 2
Barnsley 3, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Bristol Rovers 1, Peterborough 0
Burton Albion 2, Plymouth 2
Cambridge United 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Cheltenham 1, Wycombe 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Bolton 2
Lincoln 2, Morecambe 1
Oxford United 1, Forest Green 1
Port Vale 1, Charlton 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Shrewsbury 0
Bolton vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Derby vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 7:30 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Burton Albion, 7:30 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Lincoln, 7:30 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Cambridge United, 8 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Portsmouth, 7:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|19
|14
|3
|2
|30
|12
|45
|Stevenage
|19
|12
|4
|3
|26
|16
|40
|Northampton
|19
|11
|5
|3
|34
|20
|38
|Barrow
|19
|11
|1
|7
|27
|19
|34
|Bradford
|19
|9
|6
|4
|26
|17
|33
|Carlisle
|19
|8
|8
|3
|30
|20
|32
|Swindon
|19
|8
|7
|4
|24
|19
|31
|Mansfield Town
|19
|9
|3
|7
|27
|26
|30
|Salford
|19
|8
|4
|7
|20
|18
|28
|Doncaster
|19
|8
|4
|7
|23
|25
|28
|Walsall
|19
|7
|6
|6
|23
|17
|27
|Tranmere
|19
|7
|5
|7
|19
|16
|26
|AFC Wimbledon
|19
|7
|5
|7
|24
|24
|26
|Stockport County
|19
|7
|4
|8
|24
|22
|25
|Crewe
|18
|6
|7
|5
|17
|20
|25
|Grimsby Town
|18
|6
|6
|6
|20
|18
|24
|Sutton United
|19
|6
|4
|9
|17
|25
|22
|Newport County
|19
|5
|4
|10
|18
|22
|19
|Crawley Town
|19
|4
|6
|9
|20
|30
|18
|Harrogate Town
|19
|4
|4
|11
|20
|29
|16
|Rochdale
|19
|4
|3
|12
|13
|25
|15
|Colchester
|19
|3
|5
|11
|17
|26
|14
|Gillingham
|19
|2
|8
|9
|6
|21
|14
|Hartlepool
|19
|2
|6
|11
|16
|34
|12
Barrow 3, Hartlepool 1
Bradford 1, Northampton 3
Colchester 3, Doncaster 0
Grimsby Town 1, Stevenage 1
Harrogate Town 3, Mansfield Town 0
Newport County 2, Gillingham 0
Salford 1, Carlisle 4
Stockport County 1, Leyton Orient 2
Sutton United 1, Rochdale 0
Swindon 0, Crewe 1
Tranmere 0, AFC Wimbledon 2
Walsall 2, Crawley Town 1
Crawley Town 0, Gillingham 0
Crewe vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Grimsby Town, 7:30 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Bradford, 7:30 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Sutton United, 8 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.