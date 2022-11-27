AP PHOTOS: Qatar bustles with traditional and tourist stops

People take photographs of the Pearl monument at the Corniche sea promenade in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Pearl fishing drove Qatar's economy... People take photographs of the Pearl monument at the Corniche sea promenade in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Pearl fishing drove Qatar's economy until the 1930s. The dangerous, seasonal trade employed nearly all the former British protectorate's young men and many slaves. But the market collapsed in the early 20th century with the Japanese invention of artificial pearls. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)