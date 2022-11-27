Sunny and warm weather across Taiwan until Tuesday night

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The weather is expected to be sunny and warm across Taiwan on Monday (Nov. 28) and the daytime of Tuesday before cold air moves in from the north on Tuesday night, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said.

Wu said temperatures will continue to rise during a sunny spell on Monday and Tuesday, with highs reaching over 30 degrees Celsius across the country, CNA reported.

Seasonal northeasterly winds accompanied by cold air will barrel down on Tuesday night, bringing rain to northern Taiwan and the eastern half of the country, causing temperatures to drop sharply.

On Wednesday and Thursday, northern and eastern Taiwan will see local rain due to the cold air, and the weather in the northern part of the country will be cold and wet, while central and southern Taiwan is expected to see partly sunny skies and experience slightly lower temperatures but comfortable weather in the daytime, according to Wu.

The mercury will drop to its lowest on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, with an expected low of 17 degrees in Taipei, Wu said.

On Friday and Saturday, local rain is still likely in northern Taiwan and the eastern half of the island, but the cold air will weaken slightly, and daytime temperatures will gradually rise, with the northern part of the country remaining a little chilly, the meteorologist said.