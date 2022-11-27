Afghanistan to bat first in 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Afghanistan opted to bat first in the second ODI against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Stadium on Sunday.

The tourists lead the three match series 1-0 having won Friday’s opening game by 60 runs.

Both teams are playing the same side that featured on Friday.

Afghanistan are edging closer to automatic qualification for next year’s ODI World Cup in India. They are currently seventh in the points table and a win today will see them level with sixth placed Pakistan. Sri Lanka is currently 10th.

Only the top eight teams earn direct qualification for the tournament.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.

Afghanistan Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi(Captain), Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Umpires: Nitin Menon (India) and Ravindra Wimalasiri (Sri Lanka)

Third Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Sri Lanka)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

