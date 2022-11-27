Taipei mayor’s presidential bid complicated by local elections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) election campaign for the Taiwan presidency in 2024 has been dented by the failure of independent candidate Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) to win the mayoral race in Saturday’s elections.

Former deputy mayor of Taipei, Huang secured 25.2% of the votes, losing out to the KMT’s Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) with 42.3% and the DPP’s Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) with 31.9%.

While Huang’s defeat was not unexpected, the fact that she came in third was interpreted in some quarters as a no-confidence vote for Ko, wrote CMMedia. Ko, chair of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), has vouched for Huang throughout the race.

Ko said in a Facebook post on Saturday that he will take time to reflect after his efforts and accomplishments during the past eight-year stint as Taipei mayor failed to solicit enough support for the candidate he handpicked.

A surgeon-turned-politician, Ko was elected in 2014 on the platform of breathing fresh air into a political arena mired in the bitter rivalry between the blue and green camps, or the two major parties, the KMT and DPP.

Ko has long suggested he will run for president, seeking to push for national change by emulating his experience in governing the capital. He has been gearing up for the election two years away, including taking courses in various fields, preparing a policy white paper, and polishing his image to meet public expectations of a president, wrote CNA, citing TPP members.

The TPP has grabbed four seats in the Taipei City Council, emerging as the third largest force after the KMT’s 30 seats and the DPP’s 21 seats.